Leinster power on, Fitzgerald impresses and Munster slip up in South Africa

AWAY FROM THE World Cup, the first block of Guinness Pro14 action concluded over the weekend as Leinster, Ulster and Connacht all recorded impressive victories in round three, but Munster’s perfect start to the campaign ended in South Africa.

Joe Tomane celebrates Leinster's win over Edinburgh. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Leo Cullen’s Leinster continued their impressive early-season form with a third straight bonus-point win over Edinburgh at the RDS on Friday night, but they sit second behind the Cheetahs in Conference A.

The South African side have enjoyed a superb start to the season and after blowing Ulster away last week, put Munster to the sword in Bloemfontein on Friday evening to sit pretty at the top of their Conference.

It was a disappointing way for Johann van Graan’s side to finish their two-game tour of South Africa, but Ulster did rebound strongly from their defeat at the hands of the Cheetahs with a big win over the Southern Kings on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Conor Fitzgerald inspired Connacht to an important away-day victory over the Dragons at Rodney Parade on Friday night to leave Andy Friend’s side second behind Scarlets in Conference B.

Highlights from all seven of the weekend’s games are available below.

Cheetahs 40-16 Munster

Dragons 14-38 Connacht

Leinster 40-14 Edinburgh

Scarlets 54-10 Zebre

Southern Kings 17-42 Ulster

Glasgow Warriors 17-13 Cardiff Blues

Ospreys 24-20 Benetton

