This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 14 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leinster power on, Fitzgerald impresses and Munster slip up in South Africa

Miss any of the weekend’s Pro14 action? Catch up right here.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 14 Oct 2019, 10:58 AM
7 minutes ago 159 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4850199

AWAY FROM THE World Cup, the first block of Guinness Pro14 action concluded over the weekend as Leinster, Ulster and Connacht all recorded impressive victories in round three, but Munster’s perfect start to the campaign ended in South Africa.

joe-tomane-salutes-the-crowd-after-the-game Joe Tomane celebrates Leinster's win over Edinburgh. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Leo Cullen’s Leinster continued their impressive early-season form with a third straight bonus-point win over Edinburgh at the RDS on Friday night, but they sit second behind the Cheetahs in Conference A.

The South African side have enjoyed a superb start to the season and after blowing Ulster away last week, put Munster to the sword in Bloemfontein on Friday evening to sit pretty at the top of their Conference. 

It was a disappointing way for Johann van Graan’s side to finish their two-game tour of South Africa, but Ulster did rebound strongly from their defeat at the hands of the Cheetahs with a big win over the Southern Kings on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Conor Fitzgerald inspired Connacht to an important away-day victory over the Dragons at Rodney Parade on Friday night to leave Andy Friend’s side second behind Scarlets in Conference B.

Highlights from all seven of the weekend’s games are available below.

Cheetahs 40-16 Munster

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Dragons 14-38 Connacht

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Leinster 40-14 Edinburgh

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Scarlets 54-10 Zebre

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Southern Kings 17-42 Ulster

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Glasgow Warriors 17-13 Cardiff Blues

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Ospreys 24-20 Benetton

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie