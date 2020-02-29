This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Galway strike late as Shamrock Rovers II earn first point of the season

The visitors had to play out the final minutes with just 10 players on the pitch.

By The42 Team Saturday 29 Feb 2020, 5:44 PM
Shamrock Rovers’ Brandon Kavanagh
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS II earned their first point of the new First Division season with a 1-1 draw at home to Galway United.

In difficult conditions including heavy wind, rain and even some sleet at Tallaght Stadium, both sides struggled to find a breakthrough in the opening 45 minutes.

Rovers eventually took the lead in the 69th minute thanks to a well-hit Brandon Kavanagh free-kick from all of 30 yards.

It looked as though the hosts would hold on to claim all three points, but Galway struck a late equaliser on 86 minutes when Conor Melody found Conor Barry at the back post after some good build-up play.

Galway had to play out the final minutes with just 10 players on the pitch, with Dean O’Halloran unable to continue and Alan Murphy having already used all of his three substitutions.

Worryingly for the Galway boss, they saw a total of four players pick up injuries over the course of the 90 minutes.

Rovers II are back in action next Friday when they travel to take on Cabinteely, while Galway are away to Wexford. 

The42 Team

