Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 9 March 2021
Leinster scrum-half Osborne set for move to Munster at end of season

The 24-year-old Kildare initially earned his place in the pro game by impressing in the AIL.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 9 Mar 2021, 9:02 PM
15 minutes ago 1,387 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5376724
Osborne in action against Munster in 2019.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland
Osborne in action against Munster in 2019.
Osborne in action against Munster in 2019.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland

MUNSTER ARE SET to sign scrum-half Rowan Osborne from Leinster this summer.

As reported in January, Nick McCarthy is set to leave Munster to return to his native Leinster at the end of the season, and The42 understands that Osborne will make a move in the opposite direction.

With Conor Murray, Craig Casey, and Neil Cronin all contracted to Munster into next season, the province had been looking for another scrum-half option to ensure further depth in the position.

This season has seen Leinster sub-academy scrum-half Ben Murphy and academy nine Paddy Patterson both joining Munster on a loan basis, with Murray and Casey in Ireland camp and Cronin recovering from an ACL rupture.

24-year-old Osborne is now set to join Johann van Graan’s squad on a permanent basis ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Kildare man Osborne played for the Ireland Schools team in 2014 while attending Clongowes Wood College but he didn’t advance into the Leinster academy.

Instead, Osborne moved on to play All-Ireland League rugby with Trinity, becoming a key man for the club. 

He first linked up with Leinster during the summer of 2019, impressing on trial and earning his professional debut that October against the Ospreys before scoring a try a week later off the bench against Edinburgh.

Osborne was rewarded with a permanent contract until the end of the 2019/20 season and had that deal renewed last summer. Osborne has played for Leinster nine times in total, with his only senior start coming against Munster in 2019.

With McCarthy set to return to Leinster after two seasons with Munster, Osborne is now in line to make the switch to Limerick next season.

Read next:

