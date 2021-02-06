BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Saturday 6 February 2021
Advertisement

Rowe and Sheridan help Collingwood to maintain perfect start

Sinead Goldrick’s Melbourne side are also two wins from two in the new season.

By The42 Team Saturday 6 Feb 2021, 11:32 AM
1 hour ago 1,502 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5347200
File photo of Rowe and Sheridan on the attack.
Image: AAP/PA Images
File photo of Rowe and Sheridan on the attack.
File photo of Rowe and Sheridan on the attack.
Image: AAP/PA Images

COLLINGWOOD RODE OUT  slow start to grind out their second win from two in the AFLW season with a 45-16 win over Geelong Cats.

Mayo woman Sarah Rowe scored a brilliant goal to put the contest beyond Geelong in the final quarter. Cavan’s Aishling Sheridan assisted the effort with one of her 12 possessions and also provided two behinds to the Magpies’ tally.

In this morning’s other game, Dublin’s Sinead Goldrick played her part as Melbourne Demons also went two from two in the new season. Melbourne beat Richmond 44-16 thanks to goals from Kate Hore and Alyssa Bannon, with Goldrick taking on 11 possessions and a tackle.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie