Rowe and Sheridan help Collingwood to maintain perfect start

File photo of Rowe and Sheridan on the attack.

COLLINGWOOD RODE OUT slow start to grind out their second win from two in the AFLW season with a 45-16 win over Geelong Cats.

Mayo woman Sarah Rowe scored a brilliant goal to put the contest beyond Geelong in the final quarter. Cavan’s Aishling Sheridan assisted the effort with one of her 12 possessions and also provided two behinds to the Magpies’ tally.

In this morning’s other game, Dublin’s Sinead Goldrick played her part as Melbourne Demons also went two from two in the new season. Melbourne beat Richmond 44-16 thanks to goals from Kate Hore and Alyssa Bannon, with Goldrick taking on 11 possessions and a tackle.