In pics: Emotional scenes as Ireland's Olympic rowing heroes return home

What a day!

By Emma Duffy Sunday 1 Aug 2021, 9:54 PM
53 minutes ago 1,756 Views 1 Comment
emily-hegarty-fiona-murtagh-paul-odonovan-fintan-mccarthy-aifric-keogh-and-eimear-lambe-return-home-with-their-medals-from-tokyo Team Ireland's Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Paul O'Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, Aifric Keogh and Eimear Lambe return home with their medals from Tokyo. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

IRELAND’S OLYMPIC ROWING medallists returned to a hero’s welcome at Dublin Airport this afternoon, before heading their separate ways home.

The Fab Four of Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Aifric Keogh and Eimear Lambe came through first with their bronze medals, with history-making gold medallists Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy just behind them

The rowing heroes flew home together from Tokyo, via Doha, and their arrival to the capital was a low-key one amidst Covid-19 restrictions.

Just a small gathering of close family members were present, though the scenes were magical as reunions took place after weeks and months apart.

Before parting ways and heading for their respective hometowns, the medallists posed for photographs and gave media interviews as the Olympic adventure wrapped up on a high:

Lambe then headed for Cabra, Keogh and Murtagh to the Galway towns of Furbo and Moycullen respectively while the Skibereen contingent of Hegarty, O’Donovan and McCarthy headed south.

And of course, the welcomes and celebrations continued across the country.

The arrivals, pictures and media interviews

aifric-keogh-eimear-lambe-fiona-murtagh-and-emily-hegarty-arrive-at-dublin-airport

fintan-mccarthy-and-paul-odonovan-arrive-at-dublin-airport

emily-hegarty-fiona-murtagh-eimear-lambe-and-aifric-keogh-return-home-with-their-four-bronze-medals-from-tokyo

aifric-keogh-eimear-lambe-fiona-murtagh-and-emily-hegarty-speak-to-the-media

fintan-mccarthy-and-paul-odonovan-return-home-with-their-gold-medals-from-tokyo Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

paul-odonovan-and-fintan-mccarthy-speak-to-the-media Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Eimear Lambe celebrates with family

eimear-lambe-celebrates-with-family-after-arriving-to-dublin-airport Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

eimear-lambe-celebrates-with-family-after-arriving-to-dublin-airport Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

eimear-lambe-celebrates-with-family-after-arriving-to-dublin-airport Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Emily Hegarty with her’s

eimear-lambe-celebrates-with-family-after-arriving-to-dublin-airport Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

emily-hegarty-celebrates-with-family-after-arriving-to-dublin-airport Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

And Team Keogh

aifric-keogh-celebrates-with-family-after-arriving-to-dublin-airport Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

There was a magical Moycullen welcome for Murtagh

And incredible scenes in the capital as Lambe touched down

And An Post turned the postboxes of Skibbereen gold as the streets lined for the drive-thru return of its favourite sons and daughter

