In pics: Emotional scenes as Ireland's Olympic rowing heroes return home

IRELAND’S OLYMPIC ROWING medallists returned to a hero’s welcome at Dublin Airport this afternoon, before heading their separate ways home.
The Fab Four of Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Aifric Keogh and Eimear Lambe came through first with their bronze medals, with history-making gold medallists Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy just behind them
The rowing heroes flew home together from Tokyo, via Doha, and their arrival to the capital was a low-key one amidst Covid-19 restrictions.
Just a small gathering of close family members were present, though the scenes were magical as reunions took place after weeks and months apart.
Before parting ways and heading for their respective hometowns, the medallists posed for photographs and gave media interviews as the Olympic adventure wrapped up on a high:
-
‘There’s nothing special about us and a lot of hard work can get you there’
-
‘There had been four female Irish Olympian medallists and we doubled that number in one race’
Lambe then headed for Cabra, Keogh and Murtagh to the Galway towns of Furbo and Moycullen respectively while the Skibereen contingent of Hegarty, O’Donovan and McCarthy headed south.
And of course, the welcomes and celebrations continued across the country.
The arrivals, pictures and media interviews
Eimear Lambe celebrates with family
Emily Hegarty with her’s
And Team Keogh
There was a magical Moycullen welcome for Murtagh
Nice to welcome home the local Olympic medal winner, Fiona Murtagh of Tullykyne. Touring the local townships on open bus with bonfires blazing at all the road junctions (celtic tradition). pic.twitter.com/N9FA0YY1QW— Iain MacLaren (@iainmacl) August 1, 2021
of the team
Home is the hero - Moycullen turns out to welcome Olympic bronze medal winner Fiona Murtagh. Pics by Mike Shaughnessy @TeamIreland @fionamurty pic.twitter.com/k6GGVBZuhJ— Galway Advertiser (@galwayad) August 1, 2021
And incredible scenes in the capital as Lambe touched down
Cabra welcomes Olympic medalist Eimear Lambe back to Dublin 7. pic.twitter.com/Rd6UQBPOTU— Aidan Fitzmaurice (@fitzmaidan) August 1, 2021
Wonderful to see the streets of Stoneybatter flooded with well wishers for Eimear Lambe to celebrate her Olympic bronze medal @StoneybatterPoP pic.twitter.com/TFRfhaiIZ5— Jack Cantillon (@jackcantillon) August 1, 2021
A great BIG Stoneybatter homecoming for #TeamIreland #Olympics Eimear Lambe, proud owner of Ireland's first ever women's coxless four bronze medal!— Ciara Plunkett (@PlunkettCiara) August 1, 2021
Heartening to see SO many kids celebrating her, and sport.#Womeninsportire pic.twitter.com/LvY145rVDj
Eimear Lambe arriving back to Cabra. We are all so proud. #Tokyo2020 #EimearLambe #Cabra pic.twitter.com/vQQzJKsAqH— Cllr Colm O'Rourke (@colmorourke1) August 1, 2021
And An Post turned the postboxes of Skibbereen gold as the streets lined for the drive-thru return of its favourite sons and daughter
Ready to go in Skibbereen for the homecoming 🚣🚣🇮🇪👏 pic.twitter.com/JGDPwTeiR6— An Post (@Postvox) July 31, 2021
A good job their boats move faster than this car (😂), but the cargo is precious, as Olympic medalists, Fintan McCarthy & Emily Hegarty, give a spin around Skibbereen town after landing home tonight. The value of Skibb has soared with its newest inhabitants.— Kieran McCarthy (@KieranMcC_SS) August 1, 2021
📽️ @cronin_siobhan pic.twitter.com/LrPcXrRAAq
Two VIRs (Very Important Rowers) have just passed through Skibbereen with their trophies from war, otherwise know as Olympic medals. A quick drive-by, but huge excitement.— Kieran McCarthy (@KieranMcC_SS) August 1, 2021
Welcome home, Fintan and Emily!
Another @SouthernStarIRL photo exclusive!
📸: Anne Minihane pic.twitter.com/K5V3twirPY
