McCarthy and O'Donovan through as three Irish crews book Olympic places

FINTAN MCCARTHY AND Paul O’Donovan have booked their place in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, after their performance in the World Rowing Championships in Belgrade today.

The pair, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics, have qualified for the Men’s Lightweight Double next summer in the French capital.

They achieved that in the process of advancing to Saturday’s A final, first in their semi-final today in a time of 06.41.83 with their Czech opponents in second and the Norwegian crew in third.

Two other Irish crews are assured of spots in the 2024 Olympics as well. Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney qualified for Saturday’s men’s pair A final today. In the Serbian capital they finished second in their semi-final in a time of 06.54.70 with the Romanian pair winning the semi-final, while South Africa were in third place.

Finally, Aifric Keogh and Fiona Murtagh also ensured they will compete in Paris after their march to the A final of the women’s pair. They finished second in their semi-final, behind the Romanian crew, in a time of 07.38.69.

Both Keogh and Murtagh were part of Ireland’s bronze medal winners, alongside Eimear Lambe and Emily Hegarty, in Tokyo in the women’s coxless four.

Elsewhere Margaret Cremen and Aoife Casey are through to the B final in the Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Final after finishing fourth in their semi-final.

Eimear Lambe, Sanita Puspure, Imogen Magner and Natalie Long are in the B final of the Women’s Four after finishing fifth in their semi-final.

Siobhán McCrohan qualified for the lightweight scull A final while Jake McCarthy is through to the D final of the lightweight men’s single sculls.