Katie O'Brien and Tiarnán O'Donnell. Maren Derlien/INPHO
Rowing

Katie O'Brien and Tiarnán O'Donnell seal eighth-placed finish in Paris

The first-time Paralympians came home in 8:50.16 to finish second in their ‘B’ final.
12.33pm, 1 Sep 2024
123
0

KATIE O’BRIEN AND Tiarnán O’Donnell finished second in their Mixed Double Sculls ‘B’ final this morning to claim an eighth-placed overall finish at the Paralympic Games.

Irish fans once again lined the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium as their duo came home in 8:50.16, just over seven seconds behind the Netherlands.

O’Donnell, who only took up rowing last year, described himself as “tired”.

“That’s my first event going back to back for three days in an event and I’m really tired”, O’Donnell said, “but I’ve realised that my body is able for more than I thought. It’s going to be such a good experience to bring into the next competition.”

O’Brien said she was “ready to relax, sit back and look at what we have achieved”.

“And I’m so appreciative to have had such a fun experience over the last four weeks,” she added. “Obviously it’s not the dream result but I think taking everything into account, we have to be happy with ourselves and take the positives from this.

O’Donnell said the whole week in Paris had been “a blur” and “intense”.

“We will look back on our performance but for now, we want to enjoy being Paralympians and relax a little,” he added.

O’Brien agreed: “It means a huge amount to me. I set out to become a Paralympian 12 years ago and it won’t be until I’m at home on the sofa in Galway that it will finally sink in.”

