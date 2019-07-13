This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
O'Donovan and McCarthy lead the way with four Irish crews reaching World Cup semi-finals

Aileen Crowley and Monika Dukarska have also made it through to A Final in Rotterdam.

By The42 Team Saturday 13 Jul 2019, 2:16 PM
Paul O'Donovan (file pic).
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO

SATURDAY PROVED A highly  successful morning for Ireland at the 2019 World Cup Regatta, as four crews qualified for semi-finals.

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, competing together for the first time, came up against lightweight double Jonathan Rommelmann and Jason Osborne and finished 1.66 seconds behind the favourites to make it through.

Double skull pair Aileen Crowley and Monika Dukarska qualified for the women’s A Final in Rotterdam after finishing in second place behind Romania and ahead of Spain.

Gary O’Donovan will compete in today’s lightweight single sculls semi-finals at 3pm, while lightweight women’s double sculls crew Denise Walsh and Lydia Heaphy placed sixth in their race and now go into the women’s lightweight double B Final on Sunday.

