O'Donovan and McCarthy lead the way with four Irish crews reaching World Cup semi-finals

SATURDAY PROVED A highly successful morning for Ireland at the 2019 World Cup Regatta, as four crews qualified for semi-finals.

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, competing together for the first time, came up against lightweight double Jonathan Rommelmann and Jason Osborne and finished 1.66 seconds behind the favourites to make it through.

Double skull pair Aileen Crowley and Monika Dukarska qualified for the women’s A Final in Rotterdam after finishing in second place behind Romania and ahead of Spain.

Gary O’Donovan will compete in today’s lightweight single sculls semi-finals at 3pm, while lightweight women’s double sculls crew Denise Walsh and Lydia Heaphy placed sixth in their race and now go into the women’s lightweight double B Final on Sunday.

