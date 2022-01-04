Forwards coach Rowntree signs new two-year deal to stay with Munster

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that forwards coach Graham Rowntree has signed a new two-year deal with the province through until June 2024.

The announcement comes as a major boost following the recent news that head coach Johann van Graan and senior coach Stephen Larkham will both be leaving Munster at the end of this season.

Rowntree has been a popular figure within the province since joining after the 2019 World Cup, where he was part of the Georgia coaching staff.

The former England international prop has also previously been forwards coach for the British and Irish Lions, Leicester, Harlequins, and England.

Rowntree has now committed the next two seasons of his career to Munster, who continue their search for at least two new senior coaches ahead of next season.

It remains unclear if current defence coach JP Ferreira will stay with the province or depart for Bath along with van Graan, who originally brought him to Munster in 2017.

Van Graan will take over as Bath boss next summer, while Larkham is leaving to return home to Australia and take charge of the Brumbies.

Rowntree, however, will remain in Limerick with Munster after agreeing to a new deal.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“I am delighted to be committing my future to Munster Rugby,” said Rowntree.

“I have made my thoughts about this club widely known throughout my time so far, and for me and my family it really has been an easy decision, a non-decision if truth be told. We’ve put down roots here and have no desire to move anywhere else.

“I know there will be coaching personnel changes at the end of this season but from where I’m standing, I know that we have everything in place for continued development and success.

“This is a club with established structures, facilities, staff, players, supporters, and resources that any club or coach would be envious of and I’m very excited to be able to play my part in the years to come.”