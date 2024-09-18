'We didn’t fall out' - Rowntree says POM contract talks were complicated

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Graham Rowntree has denied that he and Peter O’Mahony had a falling out during contract negotiations last season.

O’Mahony came off his IRFU national contract at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, meaning he had to discuss a new deal with Munster during the course of last season, with the talks rumbling on for some time before the province confirmed he had signed a contract part-funded by Munster and the IRFU in April.

The Cork man, who turned 35 yesterday, stepped down from the Munster captaincy last November, a decision that came out of the blue and was followed by rumours of a disagreement between Rowntree and O’Mahony concerning a new contract.

However, Rowntree looked to put that chat to bed yesterday.

“We didn’t fall out,” said Rowntree. “I didn’t raise my voice once.

“I raise my voice a lot in various contexts but I’ve never raised my voice in any contract negotiations. It just took a long time. It’s complicated, that scenario was complicated but we got to a greater agreement.”

O’Mahony’s one-year deal means he will play on with Munster for the coming season, while he has stated that he hopes to play on for Ireland too, having been the tour captain for the trip to South Africa last summer.

Munster confirmed yesterday that Tadhg Beirne is now their permanent captain after the Ireland second row took on that role for much of last season following O’Mahony’s decision to step down as skipper.

Advertisement

The announcement came as no surprise and Rowntree believes Beirne is an ideal leader for the province, with others around him offering support.

Tadhg Beirne and Graham Rowntree. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“He is world-class, world-class,” said Rowntree. “If he’s fit, I’ll be picking him. That’s a big one for a captain, I think, he’s got to be up there with one of your best players.

“He’s got an aura about him the way he plays the game. He’s good for the group, he’s a giver as well. He likes pulling along the group standard-wise. He’s easygoing, a laidback dude as well, he does it his own way.”

As Munster continue their preparation for Saturday’s URC opener against Connacht at Thomond Park, Rowntree is delighted to have second row Jean Kleyn fit and available for the first time since November of last year.

The South African World Cup winner had to overcome a complicated eye injury which required him to undergo a procedure and Rowntree is excited to see Kleyn back in action.

“He’s very important to the group, the work he does, the minutes he plays, the numbers he punches on the field, the rucks he hits,” said the Munster head coach.

“He has big ballast in terms of the second row and his game has really come on with Mike coming on board. His softer skills, that little sweep pass, his handling. He is good for the group.”

Kleyn will be akin to a new signing, while Munster fans seem likely to see a few of their actual new signings in action this weekend as the season gets underway.

With Jack Crowley’s return delayed under the third week of the season after his involvement on Ireland’s tour, new out-half Billy Burns looks set to steer the ship from the number 10 shirt. Rowntree praised Burns’ impression on the province in pre-season after his arrival from Ulster.

“He has good communication, he has trained well, he’s quick, his little short kicking game suits us,” said Rowntree.

New Munster out-half Billy Burns. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

“He has got a young family, moved down and thrown himself into the environment, into the club, and the lads like him. He’s not been perfect for us in the two outings, no one has yet, but from what I’ve seen, I expect him to be here a while if I’m honest with you.

“It’s a [one-]year deal but I’d be keen to speak to him soon enough.”

And it’s fair to say that Rowntree is also brimming with excitement to unleash new South African wing/fullback Thaakir Abrahams.

The 24-year-old joined Munster from French club Lyon and Rowntree believes he can have a big impact.

“Do you remember Jason Robinson dancing around people? I remember playing against him and training with him, and wow, seeing him up close and the agility he had… well, I feel the same with ‘Tucky,’ that’s his nickname. Thaakir Abrahams, just to see him up close, his agility around the field and his movement. He’s quick, high-ball skills and another one the lads have really taken under their wing.

“He had visa issues, as a lot of South Africans are going to experience very quickly coming back to the country, but was working away in 38 degrees in Lyon so I don’t think he minded having visa troubles when the rain was lashing here in August!

“And from what I’m seeing early on, I’m excited. It’s that cutting edge, that extra gear on the end of a pass, that I’m expecting to see wherever we pick him across the back three.”