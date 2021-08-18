Waterford reacts with shock and sadness following death of former skipper Roy Butler

Waterford have paid tribute to their former captain.

Waterford have paid tribute to their former captain.

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to former Waterford United captain Roy Butler after he passed away following a short illness at the age of just 23.

The football community in the county has been united in its grief for Butler, who was a graduate of local side Villa FC’s academy and joined his boyhood club in the League of Ireland in 2014.

After being named the Under-19 player of the year in 2015, first-team manager Roddy Collins then promoted the “passionate and hardworking” centre back to the senior ranks.

It was during that 2016 campaign that Butler was handed the captain’s armband while was still a teenager, and when he eventually returned to his roots at Villa he was on the coaching staff of the side that claimed glory in the Munster Youth Cup last season.

As well as numerous local sides in the county, tributes were led by Waterford FC who released a statement via Twitter.

Roy Butler RIP | Waterford FC is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player and true Blues fan Roy Butler. Roy joined the Blues in 2014 from Villa FC and the tough centre-back became a regular in the club’s underage setup. pic.twitter.com/JP3rvMmcq0 — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) August 18, 2021

“Waterford FC is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player and true Blues fan Roy Butler. Roy joined the Blues in 2014 from Villa FC and the tough centre-back became a regular in the club’s underage setup.

“Roy was voted U19 Player of the Season in 2015 before linking up with the Blues first team – a deserved reward for the talented true Blue who went on to proudly captain the first team on a number of occasions.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“Roy’s passion saw him give back to his club Villa FC as a player, coach and trusted clubman; a valued member of the local club.

“All at Waterford FC wishes to pass its condolences to Roy’s family, friends, and club and team mates. May He Rest in Peace.