Roy Hodgson steps down as boss of struggling Crystal Palace

ROY HODGSON STEPPED down as manager of Premier League strugglers Crystal Palace on Monday, just hours before their crucial clash with relegation rivals Everton.
Former Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner is expected to be announced as Hodgson’s replacement.
Former England boss Hodgson had been under fire from Palace fans amid the club’s slide towards the relegation zone.
The 76-year-old was taken to hospital for tests on Thursday after falling ill. Palace today confirmed Hodgson is out of hospital and recovering well.
Hodgson’s right-hand man Ray Lewington and assistant manager Paddy McCarthy will lead the team on Monday at Goodison Park, with the Eagles just five points clear of their opponents who are in the relegation zone.
Hodgson, in a statement released by the club, said: “This club is very special and means so much to me and has played a big part in my footballing life. I have fully enjoyed my time here across six seasons, as it has given me the chance to work with top class players and staff doing what I love every day.”
The statement added: “However, I understand, given recent circumstances, it may be prudent at this time for the club to plan ahead, and therefore I have taken the decision to step aside so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager, as intended for this summer.
“I would like to thank Steve Parish and his American partners for their support, along with my coaching staff and backroom team who have helped me so much along the way. In particular, a huge thank you to my long-term friend and assistant, Ray Lewington; coaches Dean Kiely and Paddy McCarthy; plus the excellent sports science, video analysis and medical departments.
“My thanks and respect also to the current squad of players who have been a pleasure to work with – they are a credit to the club and themselves. I am certain that our fans will continue to give their full support to the team for the remainder of this season and beyond.
“I am confident that the season will finish well and I wish the team every success in the weeks, months and seasons to come.”
Chairman Steve Parish said, “Roy has a special place in Crystal Palace history and this will never be forgotten. After four years in which he led the club to maintaining Premier League status season after season, he once again joined us nearly a year ago to steady the ship, and worked wonders. That he then agreed to continue in the summer speaks volumes about his commitment to our club. Quite simply, we owe our continued Premier League status to Roy.
“I would like to thank Roy enormously for his service and wish him the very best for the future; it’s fair to say Roy has the keys to Selhurst Park and will always be welcomed back.
With reporting by Gavin Cooney