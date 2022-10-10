Membership : Access or Sign Up
Roy Keane dismisses West Brom speculation as 'absolute rubbish'

The Championship outfit sacked manager Steve Bruce after just eight months in charge.

By Maurice Brosnan Monday 10 Oct 2022, 11:19 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ROY KEANE HAS dismissed speculation linking him to the now-vacant West Brom job, labelling it “absolute rubbish.”

It was announced earlier today that the Championship outfit have sacked manager Steve Bruce after just eight months in charge with the club in the relegation zone. The club said the process of appointing a new manager was under way.

Keane was the early favourite for the job and had been tipped as a potential successor to Bruce. The Cork native was in the stands as West Brom lost 1-0 away to Preston last week.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Keane admitted he interested in a return to football management. 

“Part of the bug obviously (is) you want to go back and feel you can fix a club. If you can fix a club and win football matches and the feel-good factor comes back, but everyone who goes into a job thinks they can do that.

“That is why it has to be the right job and the right time, whatever it might be. 

“You also have to be careful what you wish for. I’m not going to be critical of what I do now, I have a good life and I enjoy what I’m doing. Sometimes I feel there is something in the pit of my stomach, I feel I should have another go at it. That won’t go away.” 

However, when asked about the West Brom links, Keane dismissed it as ‘nonsense.’ 

“That is bizarre. The bookies do play silly games with people. I’ve been favourite for a few jobs over the past year or two. It was all nonsense.

“Same for any speculation over the last 24, 48 hours. Absolute rubbish.”

