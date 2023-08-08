Advertisement
# back involved
Roy Keane confronted with prawn sandwiches as he launches Man United's third kit
The former captain narrates a video in which he asks stars such as Marcus Rashford, Casemiro and Ella Toone if they have what it takes to play for United.
1 hour ago

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE launched their new third jersey for the 2023/24 season with the help of the club’s former captain, Roy Keane.

The 51-year-old Cork man anchors and narrates a promotional video in which the off-white and red alternate shirt is paraded by current Manchester United men’s talismans Marcus Rashford and Casemiro as well as women’s star Ella Toone.

It marks the first formal association between Keane and United since he departed the club in acrimonious circumstances in November 2005.

IMG_8913 Adidas / Manchester United Adidas / Manchester United / Manchester United

IMG_8914 Adidas / Manchester United Keane modelling United's new alternate shirt. Adidas / Manchester United / Manchester United

“Manchester United and Adidas are proud to work with Roy Keane, one of the club’s most iconic and popular former players,” read a joint statement by United and kit manufacturer Adidas. “Roy won 17 trophies with Manchester United, his fearless playing style and never give up attitude has earned him a special place in the hearts of Manchester United fans around the world.”

The Athletic reports that Keane was asked by Adidas for his own personal input into the video, which includes an allusion to his famous ‘prawn sandwich’ remark about a cohort of the club’s supporters.

The jersey, which replaces the United badge with solely the red devil from the badge, is inspired by United’s away and alternate kits from the club’s first FA Cup-winning season in 1908-09.

Author
The 42 Team
sport@the42.ie
@The42_ie
