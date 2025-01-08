ROY KEANE WAS labelled as TV’s best football pundit by Gavin Cooney on the latest edition of The Football Family, the podcast for subscribers to The 42.

“I’ve a developing theory and every week this theory gains more and more confidence in my mind – that Roy Keane is now, by far, the best pundit on TV,” Cooney said.

“He’s always been the most entertaining. All the compliments to Keane as a television personality or as a football pundit have all been backhanded compliments, you know; “He’s box-office” or “He’s so entertaining”.

“Never does anybody say that he adds to their understanding of the game. I myself have said the same sort of stuff.

“I’ve said before that I watch Roy Keane not to hear him tell me more about football, but for Roy Keane to tell me more about Roy Keane.”

Cooney added: “But at the same time, when he’s on TV stressing that issues are not tactical or in any way related to philosophy, but actually related to attitude and about hard work…”

“You’re like “Ok, Roy, fair enough. But can you tell us any more than that?” But then you watch Manchester United draw at Anfield in a game they could have and maybe deserved to have won, and then you listen to Ruben Amorim afterwards say “I’m upset with the team because why can we play like this here and not in the games we lose at home?””

“This shows you that it’s not tactics or formation but it’s about attitude. I was thinking, yeah, Roy Keane has been saying this for years.”

