Dublin: 12°C Saturday 26 November 2022
Roy Keane gives Cobh Ramblers 'unexpected' shout-out on ITV's World Cup coverage

The club is celebrating its 100-year anniversary.

1 hour ago 3,633 Views 1 Comment

ROY KEANE GAVE Cobh Ramblers a lovely shout-out on ITV’s World Cup coverage this evening, as his former club celebrates it’s 100-year anniversary.

In conversation with presenter Mark Pougatch, the Cork, Ireland and Manchester United legend began: “Cobh… brilliant.

“I had one year with Cobh Ramblers [in the] League of Ireland, which was brilliant, a great education for me and they’re 100-years-old this year, so well done to them. A real help to me in my career, and I’m very grateful to them for that. 

“I’ve always said I’ve been very lucky in my career. Going to Cobh for the year was a great help for me in terms of my development.”

Keane was inducted into the Cobh Ramblers Hall of Fame last night as the club rounded off its centenary celebrations with a dinner dance. The Rams previously marked the milestone by launching a book detailing its illustrious history, and with a number of smaller events.

Keane played for Cobh in the 1989/90 season, before making the move across the water to Nottingham Forest. 

“Well…this was unexpected,” the club wrote on Twitter this evening, sharing a video clip of Keane’s kind words. “Nice to get a shout out for our Centenary on ITV Sport this evening during their World Cup coverage.

“You know what they say… Once a Ram, always a Ram.”

