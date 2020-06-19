'I would be swinging punches at that guy' - Keane blasts De Gea after Man United concede goal

MANCHESTER UNITED RETURNED to action tonight after the Premier League shutdown and it didn’t take long for some of their main players to be in the firing line.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side trailed 1-0 at half-time against Spurs and it wa the concession of that first-half goal to SteveN Bergwijn that left former club captain Roy Keane fuming.

In the Sky Sports studio Keane gave his assessment of goalkeeper David De Gea and the United defence.

He didn’t hold back.

🚨🎬 - BOX OFFICE ROY KEANE!



The former Manchester United man is *NOT* happy with Harry Maguire and David de Gea...😠pic.twitter.com/AS9fzgieYZ — Sky Sports (@SkySports) June 19, 2020

“I’m shocked, I’m shocked at that goal. I’ve watched a lot of football over the years but to give away that goal, I’m fuming here watching this game of football.

“I can’t believe Shaw headed the ball up in the air and then ran forward.

I am staggered at Maguire, staggered that an international player can just get done like this, and I am sick to death of this goalkeeper.

“I would be fighting him at half time, there’s no getting away with it, I would be swinging punches at that guy. This is a standard save for an established international goalkeeper. I am flabbergasted.”

United recovered in the second half with Bruno Fernandes converting a penalty late on as they claimed a draw.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!