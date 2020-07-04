'Roy Keane has to tone back a bit - he wasn't perfect when he played'

DWIGHT YORKE HAS hit out at Roy Keane, telling his former Manchester United team mate to remember his own flaws.

Yorke, who also played under Keane at Sunderland, said the Cork-man’s managerial approach left a lot to be desired and stated that Keane should ease off on his criticism of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s players.

Last week Keane slammed David de Gea and Harry Maguire for their mistakes in the lead up to Steven Bergwijn’s opening goal for Tottenham.

“I know what he’s like,” said Yorke, in an interview with the Daily Mail. “He says what he likes to say. Some people buy into it, some don’t.

“We all make mistakes. He wasn’t perfect when he played. He made mistakes along the way. He has to tone that back a little bit. Maybe one of the downfalls which I recognised from his management career is that the way he delivered his approach to players could be quite offensive.

“Brian Clough, Ron Atkinson, maybe even Sir Alex Ferguson sometimes, they give those kind of rollickings. Players of yesterday could easily dust those kind of comments off.

“Things have changed. It’s the way you go about it which is important and that’s one of Keane’s problems: he doesn’t know how to deliver it.”

