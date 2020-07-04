This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Roy Keane has to tone back a bit - he wasn't perfect when he played'

Dwight Yorke reckons Roy Keane’s habit of telling it straight to players is outdated in the modern game.

By Garry Doyle Saturday 4 Jul 2020, 11:56 AM
1 hour ago 3,140 Views 7 Comments
Yorke feels Keane needs to stop pointing the finger at United players.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Image: EMPICS Sport

DWIGHT YORKE HAS hit out at Roy Keane, telling his former Manchester United team mate to remember his own flaws.

Yorke, who also played under Keane at Sunderland, said the Cork-man’s managerial approach left a lot to be desired and stated that Keane  should ease off on his criticism of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s players.

Last week Keane slammed David de Gea and Harry Maguire for their mistakes in the lead up to Steven Bergwijn’s opening goal for Tottenham.

“I know what he’s like,” said Yorke, in an interview with the Daily Mail. “He says what he likes to say. Some people buy into it, some don’t.

“We all make mistakes. He wasn’t perfect when he played. He made mistakes along the way. He has to tone that back a little bit. Maybe one of the downfalls which I recognised from his management career is that the way he delivered his approach to players could be quite offensive.

“Brian Clough, Ron Atkinson, maybe even Sir Alex Ferguson sometimes, they give those kind of rollickings. Players of yesterday could easily dust those kind of comments off.

“Things have changed. It’s the way you go about it which is important and that’s one of Keane’s problems: he doesn’t know how to deliver it.”

Watch Manchester United v Bournemouth exclusively live on BT Sport 1, btsport.com and the BT Sport app on Saturday. 

About the author:

Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

