Sunday 20 October, 2019
'What are you all staring at?' - Keane sees Kane as the answer to United's goalscoring woes

The club legend says Spurs are ‘in disarray’ and Kane could score 30 goals a season ‘with his eyes closed’.

By The42 Team Sunday 20 Oct 2019, 11:02 PM
26 minutes ago 2,528 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4860185
The Sky Sports panel after Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

MANCHESTER UNITED SHOULD aim to remedy their goalscoring woes by snatching Harry Kane from Tottenham, according to Roy Keane.

United continued their worst start to a league season for three decades in a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, leaving them in 13th place and just two points off the relegation zone.

The team have scored only 10 goals in their nine Premier League outings so far this term, with the lack of a replacement for the departed Romelu Lukaku proving to be problematic.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ post-match coverage of the game, Keane was unapologetic in outlining his preferred direction in the club’s transfer policy despite the surprised faces which greeted his suggestion.

“Just go and get Kane from Spurs,” said Keane. ”Easy. Just go and get him.

“What are you all staring at?”

“He’d score 30 goals a season with his eyes shut,” Keane added. “Go and get him. They (Tottenham) are in disarray.”

Graeme Souness was in agreement with Keane, replying: “That’s where Man Utd should be batting. Go for the best. They always have done.”

A late effort from Adam Lallana rescued a point for Jurgen Klopp’s men as they settled for a 1-1 draw in Sunday’s Premier League fixture.

It was an eventful first half at Old Trafford with both teams finding the back of the net, but VAR took centre stage after allowing United’s goal and disallowing Liverpool’s.

After consulting VAR, Marcus Rashford’s opener in the 36th minute was allowed to stand by referee Martin Atkinson despite what appeared to be a foul in the build-up.

A few minutes later, Mane scored the equaliser for Liverpool but it was chalked off for handball after the technology review.

Though United got a credible draw against Liverpool, the club’s former defender Gary Neville believes that they need to spend in the winter transfer window.

“United need to go into the transfer market at the earliest opportunity because they obviously didn’t replace Lukaku,” said Neville of the club’s winter transfer options.

“Those young lads out there – [Andreas] Pereira, [Scott] McTominay, [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka, [Marcus] Rashford – they have to still buy to a style of play. There would be no point signing a replacement for Lukaku that’s the same type.

“I don’t feel they want to play that way. They have to sign a striker to suit their style. Liverpool play with three mobile strikers – with Firmino who does a brilliant job. You can find a striker that would fit the style of play.”

