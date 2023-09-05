Advertisement
Evan Treacy/INPHO Roy Keane.
# Assault Charge
Roy Keane alleged attacker released on bail
Late September court appearance due.
49 minutes ago

A 42-YEAR-OLD man accused of assaulting former Ireland footballer and assistant manager Roy Keane, has been released on bail, pending a court appearance in late September. 

Keane was present at the Emirates Stadium where he was on pundit duty for SKY during Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday. 

Camera phone footage later emerged of a man being restrained by Keane’s punditry colleague, Micah Richards.  

The man is accused of assault causing actual bodily harm over a confrontation with Keane.

Declan Bogue
