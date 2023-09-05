Roy Keane alleged attacker released on bail

A 42-YEAR-OLD man accused of assaulting former Ireland footballer and assistant manager Roy Keane, has been released on bail, pending a court appearance in late September.

Keane was present at the Emirates Stadium where he was on pundit duty for SKY during Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

Camera phone footage later emerged of a man being restrained by Keane’s punditry colleague, Micah Richards.