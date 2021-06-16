Wright pokes fun at Keane's 'captain's armband' on the ITV panel

Keane smiles as Wright has a laugh at his expense. Source: YouTube/ITV Sport

ROY KEANE CAME in for some stick from fellow analyst Ian Wright over his jumper during ITV’s coverage of France’s 1-0 win over Germany last night.

The former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder wore a jumper with several bands on the left sleeve and was the subject of Wright’s joke shortly after presenter Mark Pougatch referred to Wales needing their captain for Wednesday’s game against Turkey.

Wright quipped: “Yeah, like Roy – he had to keep his armband on his jumper!”

Wright, Pougatch and Keane’s old adversary Patrick Vieira joined in with the laughter before Wright added: “I like it, though, I like it.”

Pougatch said: “Two captains, one armband.”

Wright added: “He’s letting us know he’s a captain.”

Watch the best bits from their analysis — including the moment in question at 4:13 — below:

Keane and Wright appear to enjoying the tournament together so far in the absence of Roy’s Sky Sports colleague Micah Richards, who is working for BBC this summer:

