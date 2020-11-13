BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Friday 13 November 2020
Advertisement

Keane: Ireland 'lacked fight' in England defeat

Speaking on ITV, Keane praised Jack Grealish and admitted England might have had a more difficult training session.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 13 Nov 2020, 12:35 PM
16 minutes ago 525 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5265518
Image: PA
Image: PA

WITH MICK MCCARTHY now managing Apoel Nicosia, the ghost of Irish football past asked to give a running commentary on Stephen Kenny’s Ireland was Roy Keane, in his role as an ITV pundit. 

Ireland were comfortably beaten 3-0 at Wembley by Gareth Southgate’s England, and while Keane acknowledged the chasm between the sides, he bemoaned a perceived lack of fight on behalf of Ireland. 

“It’s very hard work for the manager”, said Keane. “His team were way off the pace but the worry for me is they need more fight. They didn’t even have a booking.

“England would have had tougher training days. I could have played tonight. It was cushy night for Jack Grealish, who is going to go onto great things.”

And while England were superior to Ireland, the manner in which Kenny’s side conceded goals irked Keane.

“Ireland were okay in the first 15, 20 minutes but I always felt England looked dangerous going forward.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“There was a build-up of pressure with some set-piece deliveries, which was good from England’s point of view.

“Ireland would still be disappointed because they gave away two sloppy goals.

“I think Shane Duffy was favourite to win that header.

“When it goes back between Duffy and Maguire, you’re thinking ‘Who wants it the most?’ Duffy is having a difficult time at club level and Maguire seems to want it more.

“Jeff Hendrick has got to get tighter to Sancho. There’s no excuse because Jeff’s got to close him down. The idea at this level that players can be two or three yards off a dangerous player is not good enough.”

Ireland travel to Cardiff this morning, ahead of a Nations League meeting with Wales on Sunday. Alan Browne is not part of the travelling party having tested positive for Covid-19. 

 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie