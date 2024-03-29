Roy Keane not in the running to be next Ireland manager

ROY KEANE IS not in the running to be the next Republic of Ireland manager, sources have told The 42.

The Irish Examiner and Irish Daily Mail reported yesterday that the FAI met Keane about the job on three separate occasions, but these meetings will not result in Keane succeeding Stephen Kenny on a permanent basis.

The 42 understands that the FAI’s meetings with Keane occurred in the early weeks of this year, and he has been out of the running since then.

Keane does not neatly fit the FAI’s criteria of a more hands-on head coach with experience of international management.

Keane himself hinted at these timelines in his appearances on the Stick to Football podcast. On 24 January, Keane admitted he was interested in the Irish job as he sought a return to management, but on 7 February he said he may never return to the touchline.

Gary Neville hinted that Keane had discussed a job vacancy in “the last couple of weeks”, to which Keane replied, “”I think I’ll be here a while yet.”

Neville pressed the issue, telling Keane, “‘Something’s happened hasn’t it? Someone’s tried to take the piss out of you, haven’t they?’”

“Well that happens all the time Gary!”, said Keane to the uproarious laughter of Jamie Carragher and Ian Wright.

Keane then continued by saying he is now considering giving up on any possible return to management.

“But I am swaying now towards not going back into it. I just think it’s not worth the hassle and people constantly disrespect you or whatever. Time wasters.

“[I'm] not talking about Pep and Klopp’s level but when you go down a certain level and you have any sorts of chats or discussions about going back into work. I’m not joking you, people think you are so desperate that you’ll sign anything. I know there are managers out there doing that.”

Keane’s last management job was at Ipswich Town, whom he left in 2011. He subsequently served as Martin O’Neill’s assistant with Ireland and briefly at Nottingham Forest.

The FAI have also spoken with Neil Lennon, Chris Coleman, and former New Zealand manager Anthony Hudson about the role, but all have been told by the FAI they are out of the running.

The Association insist they are on track to unveil the new head coach in early April, though any announcement will come after the women’s Euro 2025 qualifier against England on 9 April.

John O’Shea is eager to stay on as manager, though the FAI maintain he is not in the running for the job on a full-time basis.