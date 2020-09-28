'Maybe he spoke about another game': Klopp takes issue with Roy Keane's analysis

ROY KEANE WAS at pains to clarify his post-match analysis of Liverpool’s performance against Arsenal after manager Jurgen Klopp took issue with his use of the word ‘sloppy’.

“Did I hear right that Mr Keane said we had a sloppy performance tonight, because I could hear you already? Did he say that?” Klopp asked when beginning his post-match interview from pitch-side.

“This was a sloppy performance tonight? Maybe he spoke about another game. It cannot be this game, sorry.”

While Keane attempted to interject quickly, the German continued:

🗣️ "Did Mr Keane say it was a sloppy performance? Maybe he is speaking about another game..." 👀



Jurgen Klopp v Roy Keane 🍿 pic.twitter.com/MIw47L6N0o — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 28, 2020

“That’s an incredible description of this game. This was absolutely exceptional. Nothing was sloppy, absolutely nothing. It was, from the first second, dominant against a team in form. About this game tonight, there is nothing bad to say.”

When offered a chance to respond, Keane moved to praise Klopp’s side, saying only that there had been ‘sloppy moments’.

“I think you might have misheard me,” Keane said on Sky Sport’s post-match broadcast. I said there were sloppy moments but I think you have been outstanding.

“I’ve been giving the club nothing but praise. I’m not sure you heard me correctly there.”

Joking with Sky presenter David Jones afterwards that managers can be sensitive, Keane – a former manager of Ipswich and Sunderland – said:

“Very sensitive, yeah. Jesus. Imagine if he’d lost.”