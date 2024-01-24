Keane puts himself into the frame for Ireland job

ROY KEANE HAS sent a not-so-subtle ‘come and get me’ plea to the FAI with their vacant position of National team manager.

Speaking on the ‘Stick To Football’ podcast, Keane admitted he would be keen on a return to Ireland, although his former midfield colleague Lee Carsley appears to be the front runner, and Chris Hughton will also enter the equation after his dismissal by Ghana.

“That does appeal to me. I did enjoy the dynamics when I was coaching with Martin and the Irish team,” Keane said.

“We had a little bit of success. You look back and when you have a little bit of success, it’s brilliant. Obviously there are disappointments. That could be an option.

“I enjoyed international football when I was a coach there. I like the dynamics of it where you’re not in everyday and it’s not about bringing players in and I suppose dealing with the board every week, whatever it might be, and the academy.”

Although he has not managed a team since 2011, he is refusing to close the door on the possibility of taking on a club.

“It’s got to be the right challenge, the right club, and the right contract,” Keane said.

“I have had opportunities, but sometimes you get offered a contract and you have to look at it with self-worth, is it the right deal for you? I’d like to go back into management, but I’m not desperate to sign any contract for anybody.”

Meanwhile, the Ireland Under-21 player Tayo Adaramola has joined RWD Molenbeek in Belgium on loan from Crystal Palace until the end of the season.

There is a certain symmetry as his former team mate at Palace, Jake O’Brien, made the same move last season to the Brussels-based side before moving on to Lyon.