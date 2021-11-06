Roy Keane lambasts 'bluffers' in United squad after latest Old Trafford defeat

ROY KEANE INITIALLY seemed to have moved from anger to apathy in the wake of Manchester United’s latest humbling defeat at Old Trafford, saying he could no longer get angry at some of the club’s players after a 2-0 schooling by Manchester City.

The detente didn’t last long, though. Sky extended their broadcast by 30 minutes to pick through United’s latest chastening afternoon, and Keane eventually rose to the bait.

“After watching that, I totally understand now why fans would leave after an hour. I’m always critical [of fans leaving early] and you should stay and support your team. But if you’re watching that for an hour…C’mon.”

🗣 "I've often had it when I've not been at the races in a game and I go 'you know what, what I might do is go and smash into somebody'"



Roy Keane wants #MUFC players to show more passion and emotion following their 2-0 defeat to rivals #MCFC... pic.twitter.com/noQhGlP6Lk — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 6, 2021

Keane briefly trained his focus on Solskajer’s position before then switching attention to some of the players, to the point Fred may have felt his ears burning in the dressing room.

“I think Ole will be under more pressure tonight than after the Liverpool game”, said Keane.

“He’s come into this game and talked about the players being in a good mood at the hotel – whatever they were doing – but you’re going to the match and you’re looking over your shoulder on the bus and you see Shaw, Maguire, Fred. You’re going, ‘My job depends on these guys.’ Then you’re in trouble. You’re in trouble.

“You still want your players to do their job. Fred. Fred is playing for Manchester United.

“Anyone who tells me Fred is good enough for Man United is living in cuckoo land. That is an important part of the football pitch. I was very fortunate, we had Scholes, Butt, Robson, Ince, brilliant players but more importantly, brilliant characters.

“There are talented players out there. You’re talking about Cavani. Cavani’s always injured. He’s 30-odd, you can’t hang your hat on Cavani. He played last week and did okay against a poor Spurs team, and he’s injured again today.

“You can’t hang your hat on him. I try and picture a manager, and you’re looking at the players, and you don’t know what you’re going to get. These players are no good to you. That’s alright if you’re a small club, but not for Man United.

“You’re in a bad place but there’s a way out of it. Is Ole the man to do it? Huge question marks. I hope he is, but it’s more hope than belief. Everytime there’s a result like that, Ole gets the blame. Everytime they produce a result, it’s ‘Ole is the luckiest man on the planet, Ole has Ronaldo.’

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“Ole can’t seem to win. But he has to look himself in the mirror and say, ‘I need to do better here.’

“But if you’ve got bluffers on the bus with you, and you’re depending on Shaw and Wan-Bissaka…imagine, you’re depending on these guys. Ole: you might be better off out of it.

“If Ole walked in here now, I’d grab and say, ‘Why are you playing Fred?’ Why are you playing Fred in the middle of a park?”

United have now lost three of their last Premier League home games, and at risk of slipping 11 points behind leaders Chelsea after just 11 games.