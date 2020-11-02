Keane: Misfiring United players will cost Solskjaer his job

ROY KEANE ONCE again trained his ire on the Manchester United players in the wake of yesterday’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal at Old Trafford.

United went into yesterday’s game off the back of a 5-0 win at home to RB Leipzig in the Champions League but then stumbled to a first home league defeat to Arsenal since 2006, settled by a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty.

While United top their Champions League group, their league form is woeful and are 15th with just seven points from six games. They have yet to win a league game at home this season, and have scored just one goal from opening play across those four games.

“We were almost building up this season as make-or-break for Ole, but at this moment in time it’s not looking good for him”, said Keane on Sky Sports. “I scratch my head at players who don’t have enthusiasm for a game of football.

“Sometimes you say ‘there’s no reason to panic’. But the results and performances suggest you should be panicking. He says they are good boys and want to win but I judge a player by actions. My eyes don’t lie to me. The last disappointment was just a few weeks ago against Spurs – this team reacts for a few weeks and get carried away with themselves.

“Ole will lose his job working with these players – that’s what is going to happen.

“I am really, really worried about Manchester United now.

“Where do you want me to start? A lack of energy, of enthusiasm, and a real lack of quality. That really concerned me. No quality, no composure.

“Some of the performances were really poor. Have they turned a corner? It’s the longest corner ever. I am just not convinced by these players.

“I don’t see any leaders out there. There’s a real lack of quality. There’s a long way back for this club.”

United are back in European action this midweek – away to Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday – and return to league action at Goodison Park against Everton next Saturday.