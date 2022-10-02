'You look at leadership, there was nothing there from United'

ROY KEANE LABELLED Manchester United’s derby capitulation as embarrassing and a huge setback for manager Erik ten Hag.

The former Old Trafford captain also insisted rivals City are “one of the best teams I’ve ever seen” after hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden saw them cruise to a 6-3 win.

United did find the net three times in the second half, but they trailed 4-0 at the break for the second time this season having also suffered a thrashing at the hands of Brentford earlier in the campaign.

Advertisement

“Man United had experienced team out there. I just can’t imagine going into a dressing room for a big club like Man United 4-0 down at half time. It must be bizarre, but in saying that they must be getting used to it,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

“The manager must be scratching his head. It’s a huge set back. The way they started, they were slow out of the blocks. The first goal is huge, a goal down after eight minutes and they never recovered. Spaces everywhere, they were sloppy in possession.

United boss Erik ten Hag. Source: PA

“Watching Man City is a pleasure, they are one of the best teams I’ve ever seen,” Keane added.

“For Man United, it’s a huge setback for them, we had been giving them a little bit of praise over the last few weeks but this is a huge step back.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

“Even this consolation that they scored a few goals. The game is over, Man City switched off, they made lots of substitutions and there was no aggression in their play.

“There is nothing from United to take out of this game. The players really should be embarrassed. United were desperate.

“You look at leadership, there was nothing there from Man United. They got punished and rightly, but a brilliant day for City, absolutely fabulous.

“For Man United, they should be embarrassed.”