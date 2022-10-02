Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Sunday 2 October 2022
Advertisement

'You look at leadership, there was nothing there from United'

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane hailed City as “one of the best teams I’ve ever seen” after destroying former club.

By The42 Team Sunday 2 Oct 2022, 4:50 PM
1 hour ago 2,880 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5882412
A dejected Bruno Fernandes.
Image: PA
A dejected Bruno Fernandes.
A dejected Bruno Fernandes.
Image: PA

ROY KEANE LABELLED Manchester United’s derby capitulation as embarrassing and a huge setback for manager Erik ten Hag.

The former Old Trafford captain also insisted rivals City are “one of the best teams I’ve ever seen” after hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden saw them cruise to a 6-3 win.

United did find the net three times in the second half, but they trailed 4-0 at the break for the second time this season having also suffered a thrashing at the hands of Brentford earlier in the campaign.

“Man United had experienced team out there. I just can’t imagine going into a dressing room for a big club like Man United 4-0 down at half time. It must be bizarre, but in saying that they must be getting used to it,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

“The manager must be scratching his head. It’s a huge set back. The way they started, they were slow out of the blocks. The first goal is huge, a goal down after eight minutes and they never recovered. Spaces everywhere, they were sloppy in possession.

manchester-city-v-manchester-united-premier-league-etihad-stadium United boss Erik ten Hag. Source: PA

“Watching Man City is a pleasure, they are one of the best teams I’ve ever seen,” Keane added.

“For Man United, it’s a huge setback for them, we had been giving them a little bit of praise over the last few weeks but this is a huge step back.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“Even this consolation that they scored a few goals. The game is over, Man City switched off, they made lots of substitutions and there was no aggression in their play.

“There is nothing from United to take out of this game. The players really should be embarrassed. United were desperate.

“You look at leadership, there was nothing there from Man United. They got punished and rightly, but a brilliant day for City, absolutely fabulous.

“For Man United, they should be embarrassed.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie