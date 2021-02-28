BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 28 February 2021
Keane: 'Does anyone think Doherty is going to turn Spurs into a top-4 team?'

Keane clashed with Jamie Redknapp over quality of Tottenham squad on Sky Sports.

By Press Association Sunday 28 Feb 2021, 9:26 PM
8 Comments
Roy Keane argued with Jamie Redknapp.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ROY KEANE HAS questioned Matt Doherty’s ability.

The former Ireland No2 got into a heated argument with Jamie Redknapp on Sky Sports when he claimed top sides “wouldn’t touch” any Tottenham player beyond Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

In the build-up to Spurs’ match against Burnley on Sunday, Redknapp said Spurs were underachieving but still had a “strong squad full of internationals in every department”, comments which drew a strong response from Keane.

Playing for your country doesn’t make you a top player,” the ex-Republic of Ireland midfielder said on Sky Sports. “If you can trap the ball you can play for your country these days…

“If you don’t play for your country these days you are a bad player. It doesn’t guarantee anything.

“Which one of this Tottenham team now would get into Liverpool, Manchester City or the Chelsea team? You wouldn’t touch any of them. Son and Kane – outstanding – but the rest of them you wouldn’t touch.”

The subject then turned to Doherty, who Wolves sold to Spurs for €15 last summer.

Keane said: “Doherty’s playing for Wolves who the last year have done well and they’re expecting to compete. They sell him to Spurs for €15m.

Does anyone really think Doherty is going to turn Spurs into a top-four team? Doherty? Doherty? Really?”

Redknapp appeared taken aback by the outburst, and responded to say that Toby Alderweireld would get a start for Keane’s old club.

“Alderweireld would get in the Man United team right now,” he said.

“You’re right that the goalkeeper is not good enough and the two right-backs they’ve signed, no, I don’t trust (Serge) Aurier or (Matt) Doherty…the back four isn’t good enough but (Sergio) Reguilon is as good a left-back as there is in the country.”

Keane seemed to dismiss that – “Is that why Real Madrid let him go?” – but Redknapp pointed out the Spanish giants had retained a buy-back clause in the deal for the 24-year-old.

Keane was not done there, however.

“I expect them to be in the top seven or eight but the idea that Spurs automatically should be in the top four, if you analyse the players…they say (Jose Mourinho) is chopping and changing but he’s chopping and changing for a reason – he can’t trust them.

We talk about (Gareth) Bale and Bale came on last week and made a difference. What did he do? He put in a corner. He’s come in to do big things and get them back in the top four but he can’t get in the team.

“I’m sick of talking about Dele Alli. What do we think is going to happen with this kid? We look at stats from three years ago. He’s lost the hunger. He’s lost the eye of the tiger. He’s not going to get Tottenham back to the top four.”

