Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 23 June, 2019
Roy Keane leaves position as O'Neill's assistant at Nottingham Forest

The former Ireland midfielder leaves the City Ground after five months.

By Ryan Bailey Sunday 23 Jun 2019, 12:11 PM
51 minutes ago 9,253 Views 20 Comments
https://the42.ie/4694331
Keane is keen to revive his own managerial career.
Image: Barrington Coombs
Keane is keen to revive his own managerial career.
Keane is keen to revive his own managerial career.
Image: Barrington Coombs

ROY KEANE HAS left his position as Martin O’Neill’s assistant manager at Nottingham Forest, bringing an end to a six-year working relationship with the former Republic of Ireland boss.

Keane leaves the City Ground, where he spent three years as a player, after just five months on the Championship’s club backroom team, amid reports he is keen to revive his own managerial career.

The former Ireland and Manchester United midfielder had been O’Neill’s number two with the Boys in Green and then Forest since 2013.

“Nottingham Forest can confirm that assistant manager Roy Keane has left the club,” a club statement read on Sunday. 

“Roy would like to express his gratitude to the club’s owner, board of directors, the staff, the players and in particular manager Martin O’Neill for the opportunity to return to The City Ground.

“The former Red would also like to place on record his appreciation to the supporters who have welcomed him back so warmly since his appointment in January.

West Bromwich Albion v Nottingham Forest - Sky Bet Championship - The Hawthorns Forest finished ninth under O'Neill and Keane last season. Source: Nick Potts

“Everyone at the club would like to wish Roy the very best in the next stage of his career.”

After managerial spells with Sunderland and Ipswich Town, Keane returned to coaching when taking up a position on O’Neill’s Ireland backroom staff, before the pair parted company with the FAI by mutual consent last November.

When O’Neill was appointed Nottingham Forest manager in January, replacing Aitor Karanka, he brought Keane with him but the Cork native has now decided to move on.  

“Working with Martin over the last few years has been a magnificent experience, one of my greatest in football both as a player and a coach and one I want to personally thank him for,” Keane said. 

