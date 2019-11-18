This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: -2 °C Monday 18 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Where does he need to improve, where do you want me to start?' - Roy Keane slams 'sloppy' Rice

The former United star, who coached Rice with Ireland, said there was a long list of deficiencies in his game

By The42 Team Monday 18 Nov 2019, 7:57 AM
29 minutes ago 1,338 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4895297
Man United target Declan Rice.
Man United target Declan Rice.
Man United target Declan Rice.

ROY KEANE BELIEVES that West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice has a long way to go to become the finished article.

Rice has been linked with a move to Keane’s former club Manchester United, and plays as a defensive midfielder, the position the no-nonsense Irishman occupied as captain of Sir Alex Ferguson’s juggernaut in the 1990’s and early 2000’s.

More recently Keane took a role as Martin O’Neill’s assistant with the Republic of Ireland and saw Rice at close quarters as the youngster made three appearances in friendlies before switching allegiances to England.

Keane didn’t hold back in his criticism of Rice, when asked to sum up his defects.

“Where he needs to improve, there are plenty of aspects if you think about it,” he said on ITV Sport before England’s 4-0 win over Kosovo.

“Over the last few months he has had a lot of praise, I worked with him while he was with the Ireland squad.

Where does he need to improve, where do you want me to start? His positional play I don’t think is consistent enough, he doesn’t stay with runners, he’s sloppy in possession.

“I can go on.”

Rice played all 90 minutes of what was a comfortable win for the Three Lions with qualification already secured.

Rice had not started either of the previous two matches, having been dropped after Gareth Southgate’s only defeat in qualifying - a 2-1 loss to the Czech Republic in October.

roy-keane-attends-the-game Roy Keane at a Cork City-UCD match in May. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The 20-year-old had played from the off in the three previous qualification matches for England, and Keane believes he had paid the price for inconsistent displays for club and country in being shouldered aside by Harry Winks.

“He’s one of those players, a couple of months ago everyone was enjoying him and loved him,” he added.

He’s one of those players that’s now played his way out of the team because he’s not been consistent for West Ham.

Winks played alongside Rice against Kosovo, scoring his first goal for England in the process.

Rice will have to wait until March to see if Southgate agrees with Keane, when the next England squad will be announced.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie