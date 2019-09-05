This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I don't care if it's Alex Ferguson or the Pope' - Keane still holds grudge against ex-Man United boss

The former Red Devils captain has hit out at the Scot in an explosive interview with Off The Ball, suggesting some of his claims were ‘nonsense’.

By The42 Team Thursday 5 Sep 2019, 4:36 PM
59 minutes ago 3,121 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4796286

Source: Off The Ball/YouTube

ROY KEANE HAS denied Alex Ferguson had Manchester United’s best interests at heart as he reignited his feud with the former Red Devils manager.

Keane is one of United’s most decorated former captains with seven Premier League titles and a Champions League crown among other honours, but a falling out with Ferguson saw him leave Manchester in 2005.

Ferguson was also critical of Keane in his autobiography released in 2013, and the latter has often been critical of the legendary manager.

Corkman Keane took aim at Ferguson again on Wednesday as he discussed his final days at United 14 years ago.

“I wouldn’t forgive Ferguson. The media spin, how I apparently upset everybody, it was all nonsense,” Keane told a live Off The Ball event in Dublin last night.

“I don’t care if it’s Alex Ferguson or the Pope, you’re going to defend yourself.

People talk about Ferguson’s man-management. Nonsense. People said he always had the best interests of Manchester United at heart. Darren Ferguson, his son, won a league medal. He was very lucky.”

Keane joined United from Nottingham Forest in 1993, going on to win 17 trophies before moving to Scottish giants Celtic.

The 48-year-old has since managed Sunderland and Ipswich Town, while he also served as an assistant for Republic of Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

soccer-barclays-premier-league-manchester-united-v-sunderland-old-trafford Keane and Ferguson when they met as opposing managers. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Ferguson, meanwhile, led United to their last Premier League title in 2012-13 prior to his retirement at Old Trafford.

Though delivering plenty of silverware during his tenure, Keane has also previously claimed that the manager was self-interested. 

“People say he stood by me in difficult times,” Keane told the Sunday Times. 

“But not when I was 34, not when I was coming towards the end. All of a sudden it was, ‘Off you go, Roy’.

“People say Ferguson always does what is right for Man United. I don’t think he does. I think he does what is right for him.”

The42 Team

