Roy Keane planning to quit punditry

ROY KEANE SAYS his punditry career is coming to an end.

The former Ireland and Manchester United midfielder retired from international football in 2006, and has worked in management, coaching and punditry since.

He is regularly on ITV and Sky Sports, but Keane admits his days on television could be numbered. He revealed his retirement plans on the Stick to Football podcast.

As the panel celebrated the Corkman’s 53rd birthday, his former United team-mate Gary Neville asked him where he sees himself in 10 years’ time.

“Hopefully, I’ll be out of this rat race in about 12 months,” Keane said.

“A nice house somewhere, a bit of land, a few animals.”

Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher then asked him if he would still be doing punditry in 10 years’ time.

“Absolutely f**king not,” Keane responded.

“Jesus Christ, are you joking? I’ll struggle for the next 10 months doing this, not 10 years. No chance.

“I love football but the hassle of matches, getting to games and the hassle of fans – I was in court a few months ago with somebody headbutting me – do you think I enjoy that side of it? Absolutely not.

“The game’s fine, but getting to the game, parking up, people shouting your name – good stuff, bad stuff, it’s a nuisance isn’t it?

“Listen, the podcast is different, I’m on about going to matches, so being a pundit in 10 years? Absolutely not, I guarantee you that.”