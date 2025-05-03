No joy for Irish raiders as Ruling Court lands 2000 Guineas for Charlie Appleby

RULING COURT HELD off big-race favourite Field Of Gold to give Charlie Appleby his third 2000 Guineas win in four years at Newmarket.

The choice of Godolphin number one jockey William Buick, Ruling Court was ridden confidently to win at odds of 9-2, with Kieran Shoemark never far behind on the John and Thady Gosden-trained Field Of Gold.

Shoemark was still motionless as Buick was urging his mount to quicken entering the dip, where Ruling Court showed a willing response to soon head the Classic field and join stablemate Shadow Of Light, who had emerged as a real danger from those who started on the far side.

RULING COURT strikes in the @Betfred 2000 Guineas! pic.twitter.com/RX22jGbpEY — Racing TV (@RacingTV) May 3, 2025

Ruling Court’s stamina came to the fore as he knuckled down and he kept on as Field Of Gold came home strongly to get within half a length.

Jessie Harrington’s Green Impact was the best of the Irish raiders in sixth place, three-quarters of a length ahead of the Joseph O’Brien-trained Scorthy Champ.

Aidan O’Brien’s Expanded, sent off a 5-1 shot in the hands of Ryan Moore, finished ninth.