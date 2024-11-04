The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Roy Keane and Roddy Doyle to reunite 10 years after bestselling book
ROY KEANE AND Roddy Doyle will be reunited for a special event at the Cork Marquee next summer.
The pair combined for the former Republic of Ireland and Manchester United captain’s second autobiography, The Second Half, in 2014.
James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
Ten years on from that bestselling book, Keane and Doyle will once again share a stage on 7 July, 2025.
Keane has become a more prominent presence on the entertainment circuit having become a cornerstone of the live shows as part of the successful online series The Overlap.
Tickets for the “in conversation” event go on sale this Friday at 9am.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
in conversation Roddy Doyle Roy Keane Soccer