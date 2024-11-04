Advertisement
Roddy Doyle (left) with Roy Keane at the launch of 'The Second Half' in 2014. James Crombie/INPHO
Roy Keane and Roddy Doyle to reunite 10 years after bestselling book

The pair will take to the stage at Cork’s Marquee next summer.
6.06pm, 4 Nov 2024
ROY KEANE AND Roddy Doyle will be reunited for a special event at the Cork Marquee next summer.

The pair combined for the former Republic of Ireland and Manchester United captain’s second autobiography, The Second Half, in 2014.

roddy-doyle-and-roy-keane-with-his-new-book-the-second-half James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Ten years on from that bestselling book, Keane and Doyle will once again share a stage on 7 July, 2025.

Keane has become a more prominent presence on the entertainment circuit having become a cornerstone of the live shows as part of the successful online series The Overlap.

Tickets for the “in conversation” event go on sale this Friday at 9am.

