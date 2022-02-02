Roy Keane linked with Sunderland return as Bruce favourite for West Brom job

ROY KEANE HAS today been linked with a return to management at Sunderland.

According to reports in the UK, the club plan to interview the Cork legend about a return to Wearside following Lee Johnson’s departure.

Keane, 50, took charge of the Black Cats as he took his first steps into management, securing promotion to the Premier League in his debut season there in 2007.

The former Republic of Ireland and Manchester United captain then managed Ipswich Town between 2009 and 2011, before enjoying a handful of assistant manager roles.

He was No. 2 at Ireland and Nottingham Forest under Martin O’Neill, while previously completing a stint at Aston Villa.

Keane has been a regular pundit on Sky Sports of late.

Sunderland are currently third in League One, with Mick McCarthy another contender for the vacancy.

Steve Bruce (file pic). Source: PA

Meanwhile, Steve Bruce has quickly emerged as the favourite to replace Valerien Ismael as West Brom head coach.

The Sky Bet Championship club announced this afternoon that Ismael had lost his job after just seven months in charge.

According to reports, former Aston Villa and Birmingham manager Bruce, who left Newcastle in October, was in discussions to take over.

The news came on an eventful day at The Hawthorns in which there were also changes at boardroom level with Ron Gourlay named as the new chief executive.

Ismael’s position had been the subject of speculation after a run of just one win in seven games.

The Baggies, who were relegated last season, remain fifth in the table but they now trail leaders Fulham by 13 points, having played a game more.

Ismael was appointed as Sam Allardyce’s successor only last summer as the club sought to bounce back from relegation from the Premier League at the first attempt.

- Additional reporting from Press Association.