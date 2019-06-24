This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Cork City striker becomes Robbie Fowler's first signing at Brisbane Roar

Roy O’Donovan has scored 39 times in 80 A-League appearances.

By Gavan Casey Monday 24 Jun 2019, 9:45 AM
Roy O'Donovan in action for Newcastle Jets.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Roy O'Donovan in action for Newcastle Jets.
Roy O'Donovan in action for Newcastle Jets.
Image: AAP/PA Images

FORMER CORK CITY striker Roy O’Donovan has been announced as manager Robbie Fowler’s first signing at Brisbane Roar.

O’Donovan has opted against re-signing with the Newcastle Jets, with whom he spent two years, and has instead joined the Liverpool legend’s Roar outfit for the next two seasons.

The Ballyvolane man has scored 39 goals from 80 appearances in Australia, becoming one of the A-League’s top marksmen across four seasons Down Under.

“I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to sign for Brisbane Roar,” he said.

It’s an exciting time to be joining the club and the chance to work with Premier League legend Robbie Fowler was a big factor in my decision.

“Brisbane is a big A-League club and I’m looking forward to challenging the top teams next season and help to bring back the success that Brisbane have had in the past.

“I want to thank the Newcastle Jets and all of the fans there for their fantastic support and wish them all the best for next season.”

Added Fowler: “I’m very happy that we have secured Roy for the next two seasons. Getting a quality striker with a proven track record in the [Hyundai] A-League was a key position for us to fill.

I was impressed with what I’ve seen of Roy so far and genuinely feel that there is plenty more to come from him and look forward to his contribution as a goalscorer and an experienced member of the squad.

Fowler took charge of Roar in April, and O’Donovan will meet his new team-mates when they convene for pre-season training next week.

