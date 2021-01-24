BE PART OF THE TEAM

Irish striker's 50th A-League goal seals Newcastle Jets' first win of the season

Former Cork City and Sunderland man Roy O’Donovan found the net against Wellington Phoenix.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 24 Jan 2021, 10:34 AM
aleague-phoenix-jets Roy O'Donovan (right) celebrates with Valentino Yuel after scoring against Wellington Phoenix. Source: AAP/PA Images

A MILESTONE GOAL from Roy O’Donovan was crucial as Newcastle Jets picked up their first win of the 2020-21 A-League season at the fifth attempt.

O’Donovan, who also set up Valentino Yuel’s opener, scored the second in a 2-1 victory over Wellington Phoenix at the New Zealand side’s temporary home in Wollongong.

The 35-year-old Irish striker has now struck 50 goals in 108 appearances in the Australian top flight, where he has plied his trade since 2015.

Now in his second stint with the Jets, O’Donovan previously played for Central Coast Mariners and Brisbane Roar during his time in the A-League.

The former Cork City star helped his hometown club win the League of Ireland Premier Division title in 2005, before being brought to the English Premier League 18 months later when Roy Keane signed him at Sunderland.

He’s now five goals shy of Andy Keogh’s tally of 55, which has the former Ireland international in 10th place on the A-League’s list of all-time top scorers.

Following spells in Saudi Arabia and India, 34-year-old Keogh is back in the A-League for the new season after returning for a third spell with Perth Glory.

