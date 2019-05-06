This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish striker O'Donovan leaving A-League club after contract talks break down

Newcastle Jets announced they have withdrawn their contract offer for the Cork native.

By The42 Team Monday 6 May 2019, 9:09 AM
1 hour ago 2,309 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4621323
O'Donovan has been with the Jets since 2017.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
O'Donovan has been with the Jets since 2017.
O'Donovan has been with the Jets since 2017.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

ROY O’DONOVAN HAS played his last game for Newcastle Jets after the A-League club withdrew their contract offer for the striker.

O’Donovan, 33, had been expected to re-sign with the Jets, but negotiations broke down and Newcastle said on Monday they withdrew their offer.

The former Cork City and Sunderland striker has scored 39 goals in 80 A-League games since arriving in Australia with the Central Coast Mariners in 2015.

“We made a number of generous offers to Roy and his management,” Jets chief executive Lawrie McKinna said in a statement.

“Talks began [about re-signing] midway through the season, with serious discussions beginning about two months ago.”

McKinna said the Jets “did everything within reason” to keep O’Donovan, who joined the club in 2017.

Cork native O’Donovan scored nine goals in 16 league games last season before being suspended for 10 matches following a reckless challenge on Victory goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas in the 2018 Grand Final.

He returned to net 11 in 19 this campaign as the Jets finished in a disappointing seventh in the table.

