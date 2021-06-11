BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 19°C Friday 11 June 2021
A-League side bids farewell to Irish striker Roy O'Donovan

The 35-year-old Corkman became the second-highest goalscorer in Newcastle Jets’ history.

By Paul Dollery Friday 11 Jun 2021, 12:55 PM
Roy O'Donovan celebrates after scoring for Newcastle Jets against Central Coast Mariners earlier this month.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

NEWCASTLE JETS HAVE announced that Roy O’Donovan is one of several players leaving the A-League outfit this summer following the expiration of his contract.

The 35-year-old striker from Cork departs as the second-highest goalscorer in the club’s history, having found the net 32 times in 66 appearances across two different spells.

He left the Jets in June 2019 when Robbie Fowler brought him to Brisbane Roar, before returning again the following February.

A former Republic of Ireland U21 international, O’Donovan has been plying his trade in Australia since he was signed by Central Coast Mariners in 2015.

He initially made his name in the League of Ireland, with his performances for Cork City earning him a move to Roy Keane’s Sunderland.

During an eight-year spell in the UK, he also played for Coventry City and Northampton Town, as well as spending time on loan at Dundee United, Blackpool, Southend United, Hartlepool United and Hibernian.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

