Royal Ascot day four in doubt as deluge arrives, lunchtime inspection to come

Racegoers carrying umbrellas arrive for day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse.

AS THE RAIN pours in England, day four at Royal Ascot appears in doubt.

This afternoon’s fixture must pass a lunchtime inspection following torrential overnight rain.

Rain began falling before Thursday’s card reached a conclusion and has barely stopped since.

A total of 26 millimetres of rain had fallen the Berkshire venue up to 11am and it was still coming down – with more forecast throughout the course of the day.

The going is now officially soft, heavy in places, with clerk of the course Chris Stickels calling a 12.45pm inspection to assess the chances of racing going ahead.

A going update on the British Horseracing Authority administration site read: “Due to a few false patches of ground on which the ability to race may be marginal an inspection has been called for 12.45.

“We are also looking at options to realign the rail to avoid these areas.”

If racing does get the green light, there are already a number of significant non runners on day four of the meeting.

Clive Cox’s Commonwealth Cup pair Supremacy and Diligent Harry will not take part, while Primo Bacio has been taken out of the Coronation Stakes.

Speaking just after 8.30am, Stickels reported a minor improvement in the weather but confirmed more rain is anticipated.

“It’s just eased off a bit at the moment,” he said.

As for any possible further change in the going, he added: “We’ll have to wait and see. There is further rain forecast – soft covers a wide range of going really.

“I walked it at 6am and then decided to change it to soft at 7.30.

“We’ll be walking again at 11am and review it all then.”