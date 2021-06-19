Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 19 June 2021
Dream Of Dreams finally comes good in Diamond Jubilee

Third time lucky for the Michael Stoute stalwart.

By Press Association Saturday 19 Jun 2021
Dream of Dreams ridden by Ryan Moore.
Image: PA
DREAM OF DREAMS finally won the Diamond Jubilee Stakes after two previous near-misses in the final day feature of Royal Ascot.

Michael Stoute – who has trained more winners at the meeting than anyone else – was recording his 82nd success at the fixture and having been beaten in two photo-finishes in the past two runnings, he will be delighted to have won with the chestnut.

Blue Point edged him out in 2019, while 12 months ago it was Hello Youmzain, and he was sent off the 3-1 favourite to make amends.

Tim Easterby’s Art Power – a winner 12 months ago in handicap company – set out to make it a real test and by halfway had most of his rivals in trouble.

They included Glen Shiel – successful on Champions Day last season for Hollie Doyle – but to his credit, he battled all the way to the line.

As Art Power’s stride began to shorten Ryan Moore sensed the time was right to attack on Dream Of Dreams, and despite having two lengths to make up when he started his challenge with a furlong to run he was almost on terms.

Glen Shiel did not go down with a fight, and Art Power stuck on gamely, but with Moore in full cry and a willing partner there was only going to be one outcome as the seven-year-old prevailed by a length, with three-quarters back to the third.

For Glen Shiel’s trainer Archie Watson it was a second agonising reverse of the week having had Dragon Symbol lose the Commonwealth Cup in the stewards’ room on Friday.

