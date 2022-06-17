Membership : Access or Sign Up
O’Brien chalks up 80th Royal Ascot success with Changingoftheguard

Derby fifth clings on to give Ballydoyle handler another landmark win.

By Press Association Friday 17 Jun 2022, 6:20 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
AIDAN O’BRIEN CELEBRATED his 80th Royal Ascot winner when Changingoftheguard made every yard of the running in the King Edward VII Stakes.

Having attempted to make all in the Derby last time out before fading into fifth, he was out again quickly and this time Ryan Moore was back on board with the same tactics adopted.

Moore was hard at work from a long way out and while all the runners threw down some sort of a challenge, it was the Charlie Fellowes-trained Grand Alliance who came widest and latest of all.

There was little in it at the line and they were far apart on the track, but the 11-10 favourite got the verdict by a short head.

“He’s a very tough, hardy horse and Ryan gave him a brilliant ride,” said O’Brien

“He has an incredible constitution and will never surrender. I will be happy going the Leger trip with him. It’s been a big week, but I take nothing for granted and every winner is a big bonus.”

Moore said: “Changingoftheguard was not at his best today.

“Even round the track, he was having a look and wasn’t focused. He kept going and the runner-up has run across the track, but I needed a bit of help really.

“He is a very honest horse, but he just gallops. He could have done with a bit of company and a bit of help. He wasn’t getting a lot of it and we were sitting ducks, but he does have that bit of class.”

