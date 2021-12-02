Royal Dublin Golf Club votes to accept female members

ROYAL DUBLIN GOLF Club have voted to accept female members, the last golf club in Ireland to do so.

The golf club, which was founded in 1885 and has hosted the Irish Open on six occasions, never explicitly forbade female membership but loyalty to a tradition has meant it has never had any female members.

That will now change, following a vote to enshrine “gender equality” in the club’s constitution.

The move brings the club in line with the governance principles of national body Golf Ireland.

“All genders are equally valued within the membership without discrimination and enjoy the same rights and opportunities across all membership categories and the opportunity to apply for membership, when open, is available to all genders”, read a club statement released to RTÉ.

Royal Dublin is the last Irish golf club to allow female membership: Portmarnock ended its male-only membership policy earlier.