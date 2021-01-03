Hat-trick hero Royal Kahala impresses at Fairyhouse once again

Kevin Sexton onboard Royal Kahala on his way to winning.

ROYAL KAHALA DISPLAYED a potent turn of foot as she notched a Fairyhouse hat-trick with victory in the Wishing Everyone A Healthy 2021 Mares Hurdle.

A quality field went to post including Delvino, Hook Up and Razzle Dazzle Love, but none of them had an answer to the impressive winner.

Already successful in a bumper and a maiden hurdle at the track, Kevin Sexton took the brave route down the inner throughout on Peter Fahey’s charge.

Delvino was the first of the market leaders beaten with her jumping letting her down on numerous occasions, while Hook Up looked menacing going to the second-last.

Razzle Dazzle Love had led throughout, but had shown a tendency to jump left so Sexton took a gamble to go up her inside and it narrowly paid off, although she still had ground to make on on Hook Up running to the last.

Hook Up met it on the wrong stride, losing momentum, but the way the winner picked up suggested it made little difference, as the 3-1 chance shot five lengths clear.

Paddy Power cut Royal Kahala to 8-1 from 20s for the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.

“To be honest I was fairly confident in her coming into the race,” said Fahey.

“I know it was a hot race, but the way she won the last two she found loads in the closing stages.

“She did it again today and she’s a very nice filly, we are lucky to have her.

“When I was looking at this race I was thinking it would be an easy target, but when the entries came out it was stiff enough competition.

“I’d say the plan will be to come back here for the Solerina Hurdle at the end of the month. She did it well today and fingers crossed everything goes all right and she comes back here.

“I liked how much she picked up from the back of the last. She stays well and Kevin said she was strong at the line. A fast-run race will suit her even better.”

🐎 A strong performance by Royal Kahala who completes the hat-trick after landing the Wishing Everyone A Healthy 2021 Mares Hurdle in the hands of @kevinsexton94, for @PeterRacing 👏 pic.twitter.com/esROktTLZy — FairyhouseRacecourse (@Fairyhouse) January 3, 2021

Flanking Maneuver backed up a promising effort on his hurdling debut to win the Happy New Year From All At Fairyhouse Maiden Hurdle in the style of a good horse.

A wide-margin bumper scorer, he had chased home a nice type in Percy Warner last time out and Sean Flanagan always looked confident on this occasion.

The 5-4 favourite took a lead into the straight and did not come off the bridle in beating Folcano by six lengths to give Noel Meade, who celebrated a 70th birthday success 24 hours earlier, another winner.

“He’s done it really well and the step up in trip was obviously a big help to him,” said Flanagan.

“His bumper form was quite classy and he always showed a good bit at home. I’m delighted that he’s brought it forward today.

“I’d say the horse that beat us the first day was quite smart, too. I think the step up in trip today really benefited him.”