RTÉ to show Sunday's All-Ireland camogie club finals for the first time

Slaughtneil are chasing four-in-a-row, with that one available to watch on RTÉ News Now and RTÉ Player.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 27 Feb 2020, 1:02 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/5024273
Slaughtneil were crowned champions in the snow last year.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Slaughtneil were crowned champions in the snow last year.
Slaughtneil were crowned champions in the snow last year.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

RTÉ WILL SCREEN Sunday’s AIB All-Ireland senior and intermediate camogie club finals for the first time ever.

The highly-anticipated senior showdown between three-in-a-row champions Slaughtneil of Derry and Galway kingpins Sarsfields will be available to watch live on the RTÉ News Now channel and RTÉ Player. 

All-conquering Slaughtneil are going for their fourth crown on the bounce against Sarsfields — who they defeated in the 2017 and 2018 deciders — and the sides renew their rivalry at Croke Park on Sunday [throw-in 3.30pm].

The intermediate decider sees Waterford’s Gailltír — who were narrowly beaten in last year’s final — and St Rynagh’s of Offaly go head-to-head [throw-in 1.30pm].

That one will be live on RTÉ Player, while Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 will provide live updates of both games. 

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic.
