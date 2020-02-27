RTÉ to show Sunday's All-Ireland camogie club finals for the first time

RTÉ WILL SCREEN Sunday’s AIB All-Ireland senior and intermediate camogie club finals for the first time ever.
The highly-anticipated senior showdown between three-in-a-row champions Slaughtneil of Derry and Galway kingpins Sarsfields will be available to watch live on the RTÉ News Now channel and RTÉ Player.
All-conquering Slaughtneil are going for their fourth crown on the bounce against Sarsfields — who they defeated in the 2017 and 2018 deciders — and the sides renew their rivalry at Croke Park on Sunday [throw-in 3.30pm].
The intermediate decider sees Waterford’s Gailltír — who were narrowly beaten in last year’s final — and St Rynagh’s of Offaly go head-to-head [throw-in 1.30pm].
That one will be live on RTÉ Player, while Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 will provide live updates of both games.
Delighted to say that camogie club finals can be seen on @RTENewsNow (Senior)& @RTEplayer (both) this weekend.— Declan McBennettRTE (@RTEmcbennettd) February 27, 2020
@RTEsport @OfficialCamogie#cantseecantbe pic.twitter.com/xmgjqDwEwS
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (1)