BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Monday 10 May 2021
Advertisement

RTÉ and Virgin Media to share future Six Nations games as new broadcast deal announced

Women’s Six Nations and Men’s Under 20s Championships will also be shown on Virgin Media.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 10 May 2021, 10:21 AM
35 minutes ago 6,999 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/5433048
File pic.
Image: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO
File pic.
File pic.
Image: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO

RTÉ AND VIRGIN Media are set to share future Six Nations broadcasting duties, it has been announced.

The deal, which has been agreed “in principle,” means the Six Nations will remain on free-to-air TV, despite some media speculation that would cease to be the case.

It also means RTÉ will show fixtures from the event for the first time since 2018, with Virgin Media having exclusive rights to show the tournament in Ireland for the past three years.

In addition, it was confirmed that Virgin Media will broadcast U20 and Women’s Six Nations for the first time.

Part of a statement read: “Six Nations Rugby today confirmed that it has commenced joint long form contract discussions with broadcasters Virgin Media Television and RTÉ having agreed a joint proposal in principle. It is planned that an agreement will ensure all three Six Nations Championships (Men’s Guinness Six Nations, Women’s Six Nations and Men’s U20 tournaments) enjoy unprecedented coverage in the Republic of Ireland, benefiting from a first partnership of its kind between the two broadcasters.

“Subject to final contractual agreements, it is envisaged that all three Championships will be shared in a balanced way which will see RTÉ again broadcast games from the Men’s Guinness Six Nations, while Virgin Media Television will diversify its coverage to include the Women’s Six Nations and Men’s U20 Championships for the first time.”

The statement added that “no further comment will be made at this point from any of the parties until such time as the contract terms have been concluded”.

Reacting to the news, RTÉ’s Director General Dee Forbes described it as “a win for the Irish public”.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

She added: “As competition increases from global players in the sports rights market, we are delighted to work locally with Virgin Media Television, with the aim of serving Irish audiences with fantastic Six Nations action. RTÉ has a long and proud history in showcasing Irish rugby and is delighted to work with Six Nations and the IRFU to continue to strengthen that tradition.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie