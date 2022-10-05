Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 5 October 2022
RTÉ will televise eight live Champions Cup games this season

The live action commences on Sunday 11 December.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 5 Oct 2022, 10:44 AM
Live European rugby returns to RTÉ.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

RTÉ HAVE SECURED broadcast rights for live coverage of Heineken Champions Cup matches for the next two seasons.

The deal will see RTÉ televise eight free-to-air matches this season, including the final.

The action will be broadcast on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player with both Munster and Leinster having pool matches live.

The confirmed televised fixtures are:

  • Sunday 11 December: Munster v Toulouse, 3.15pm.
  • Friday 16 December: Leinster v Gloucester, 8pm.
  • Saturday 14 January: Munster v Northampton Saints, 3.15pm.
  • Saturday 21 January: Leinster v Racing 92, 3.15pm.

RTÉ will broadcast live coverage of one game from each subsequent round up to and including the final in Dublin on Saturday 20 May.

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

