RTÉ will televise eight live Champions Cup games this season

RTÉ HAVE SECURED broadcast rights for live coverage of Heineken Champions Cup matches for the next two seasons.

The deal will see RTÉ televise eight free-to-air matches this season, including the final.

Advertisement

The action will be broadcast on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player with both Munster and Leinster having pool matches live.

The confirmed televised fixtures are:

Sunday 11 December: Munster v Toulouse, 3.15pm.

Friday 16 December: Leinster v Gloucester, 8pm.

Saturday 14 January: Munster v Northampton Saints, 3.15pm.

Saturday 21 January: Leinster v Racing 92, 3.15pm.

RTÉ will broadcast live coverage of one game from each subsequent round up to and including the final in Dublin on Saturday 20 May.

*****

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.