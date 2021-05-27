BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 27 May 2021
Tuesday night Champions League games to remain on RTÉ until 2024

They’ll also retain the rights to televise the final each season.

By The42 Team Thursday 27 May 2021, 12:01 PM
A general view of a UEFA Champions League flag.
Image: PA
Image: PA

RTÉ HAS ANNOUNCED the extension of its Uefa Champions League rights up until 2024.

The national broadcaster will air 16 live matches on Tuesday nights each season, in addition to Tuesday night highlights plus rights to broadcast the final.

“These extended rights will offer comprehensive coverage to the audience as the goals and key moments from all games across the competition will be delivered each Tuesday night,” an RTÉ statement said.

“Audiences will also see competition draws for the group and knockout stages as part of the agreement.”

RTÉ Head of Sport Declan McBennett added: “Bringing Irish audiences the best sporting action free-to-air remains core to RTÉ Sport’s mission. The UEFA Champions League is recognised across the world as the premier club competition sharing amazing moments with supporters and showcasing global superstars.

“We are delighted to not only retain, but to extend our UEFA Champions League rights ensuring the Irish audience continues to enjoy the competition free-to-air.” 

“RTÉ Sport has a long standing and highly valued relationship with both UEFA and TEAM Marketing which we will look forward to building on. The acquisition of these hugely important rights adds significantly to our sports portfolio and the delivery of top class sport to Irish audiences.”

This latest broadcast rights agreement adds to recent acquisition of Six Nations rights and joins UEFA Euros, Tokyo Olympic Games, GAA Championships and EuroHockey Championships as RTÉ’s primary free-to-air rights for 2021. 

The42 Team

