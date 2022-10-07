Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Friday 7 October 2022
Advertisement

RTÉ confirm they will show Ireland's World Cup playoff with Scotland

There had previously been some doubt surrounding the details of the TV coverage.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 7 Oct 2022, 1:21 PM
33 minutes ago 2,032 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5887050
Irish players celebrate (file pic).
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
Irish players celebrate (file pic).
Irish players celebrate (file pic).
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

RTÉ HAVE confirmed they will show Ireland’s crucial World Cup playoff against Scotland on Tuesday.

There had previously been some doubt surrounding the details of the TV coverage.

The match coincides with a round of fixtures in the men’s Champions League with the Irish channel contractually obliged to show at least one game from that competition.

Of the eight games scheduled for that night, the two obvious choices for the station were Copenhagen versus Man City (kick-off: 5.45pm) or Celtic versus RB Leipzig (kick-off: 8pm).

To confuse matters further, despite not knowing the outcome of their previous playoff game with Austria, the Scottish Football Association originally advertised a 7.35pm kick-off time for the prospective Ireland match, which would partially clash with both the Celtic and Man City games.

However, after the Scots last night progressed in the playoffs at the expense of the Austrians, RTÉ today have confirmed that Tuesday’s clash at Hampden will be broadcast live on RTÉ2 after an 8pm kick-off time was agreed upon.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

It will consequently be part of a double-header for the station, which will initially show Man City’s clash in Copenhagen.

Coverage of the City game is set to conclude at 7.40pm with the build-up for the Irish match beginning five minutes later.

A win for Ireland could seal automatic qualification to the World Cup or send them to New Zealand in February for the inter-confederation play-offs depending on results elsewhere.  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie