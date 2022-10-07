RTÉ confirm they will show Ireland's World Cup playoff with Scotland

RTÉ HAVE confirmed they will show Ireland’s crucial World Cup playoff against Scotland on Tuesday.

There had previously been some doubt surrounding the details of the TV coverage.

Advertisement

The match coincides with a round of fixtures in the men’s Champions League with the Irish channel contractually obliged to show at least one game from that competition.

Of the eight games scheduled for that night, the two obvious choices for the station were Copenhagen versus Man City (kick-off: 5.45pm) or Celtic versus RB Leipzig (kick-off: 8pm).

To confuse matters further, despite not knowing the outcome of their previous playoff game with Austria, the Scottish Football Association originally advertised a 7.35pm kick-off time for the prospective Ireland match, which would partially clash with both the Celtic and Man City games.

However, after the Scots last night progressed in the playoffs at the expense of the Austrians, RTÉ today have confirmed that Tuesday’s clash at Hampden will be broadcast live on RTÉ2 after an 8pm kick-off time was agreed upon.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

It will consequently be part of a double-header for the station, which will initially show Man City’s clash in Copenhagen.

Coverage of the City game is set to conclude at 7.40pm with the build-up for the Irish match beginning five minutes later.

A win for Ireland could seal automatic qualification to the World Cup or send them to New Zealand in February for the inter-confederation play-offs depending on results elsewhere.